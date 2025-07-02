100 villages affected due to floods

Balasore: The flood situation in Balasore remained critical on Tuesday, as people of around 100 villages in northern parts of the district grapple with inundated roads and fields. The villages have been impacted in four blocks, Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Basta, due to the recent flood in Subarnarekha river following heavy rain and discharge of water by Jharkhand, officials said.

The flood in Jalaka river has affected some villages under Basta and parts of Balasore Sadar block. Though the water level in Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers was gradually receding, it is still running above the danger mark or remained just below that at Rajghat and Mathani, respectively, for three days. The Balasore Collector, along with senior officials, monitored the flood situation in Basta, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhograi.

A total of 46 gram panchayats/wards in seven blocks have been affected so far and 2,916 people were evacuated and housed in 17 shelters till Monday evening. “We are alert and field officials are taking measures in the flooded areas of Dasarathpur, Jajpur, Binjharpur and Korei blocks,” Jajpur District Collector P Anvesha Reddy said.