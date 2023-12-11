11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala

Sabarimala: In an unfortunate incident at Sabarimala temple, a famous shrine in Kerala, A 11-year-old girl died while waiting in queue for darshan. The girl died of heart related problem. She suddenly collapsed while waiting in a queue for a long time. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. It is known that the girl was suffering from heart disease for the last three years.

The famous shrine Sabarimala temple is currently experiencing a lot of rush of devotees. Some devotees have to wait for 18 hours for darshan. Unable to wait for long, many pilgrims try to bypass the queue system. Trying to jump the barricades. Due to this there is increasing uncontrollable crowding near the holy steps. These conditions are causing confusion there.

On the other hand, Kerala Minister Radhakrishnan and Travancore Board President Prashant have arranged an emergency meeting on the increase in traffic. The virtual queue booking limit has been reduced to 10,000. Besides, the daily maximum number of devotees has been reduced from 90,000 to 80,000.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced that a special rescue ambulance service will be made available at Sannidhanam as part of strengthening security measures. In case of any emergency, medical services will be provided immediately.