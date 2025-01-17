12 Indians Killed And 16 Missing In Russia-Ukraine Conflict, MEA Confirms

At least 12 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 16 others are reported missing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The victims were serving in the Russian military.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details during a press conference, stating that 126 Indian nationals had been involved with the Russian Army, with 96 having returned to India and 18 still serving. The whereabouts of 16 remain unknown, and the Russian authorities have classified them as missing.

The ministry is actively seeking their release and repatriation. Additionally, the MEA confirmed the tragic death of Kerala native Binil Babu in the conflict and is coordinating with Russian officials to bring his body back to India.

Meanwhile, another Indian national, Jain TK, is currently receiving treatment in Moscow and is expected to return once his recovery is complete.