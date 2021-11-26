120 medical students of 2 States test Covid positive

Puri/Bengaluru: The number of students detected with Covid-19 at Vimsar, a medical college and hospital in Odisha's Sambalpur, climbed to 54 on Thursday, up from 34 the day before, an official said.

The infected students have been admitted to the COVID unit of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Vimsar), according to the official.

Authorities suspect that the infection might have spread during the institute's annual function held recently.

As many as 66 students studying at a medical college in Dharwad district of Karnataka have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said on Thursday. All the students are pursuing their MBBS course at the SDM Medical College. About 40 of them had attended a get-together party organised in the premises of the college a few days ago. All the students had taken two doses of vaccination and are showing no symptoms of Covid-19. All of them are quarantined in their hostel rooms and being monitored.

District Health Officer Dr Yashvanth Madanikar visited the hostel and took stock of the situation. All the students have been subjected to Covid tests.