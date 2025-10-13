12,000 special trains running for Diwali, Chhath: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Showcasing the technological transformation taking place in Indian Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that to cater to the festive season demand, a record number of over 12,000 special trains are being operated for Diwali and Chhath.

Addressing the Raising Day Parade of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, Valsad, Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways is undergoing a historic transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the past 11 years, nearly 35,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 99% of the railway network (around 60,000 km) has been electrified. At present, almost 150 Vande Bharat and 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains are operational, offering world-class travel experiences to passengers,” he said.

The Minister said that 1,300 railway stations have been taken for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with 110 stations already inaugurated and work on the remaining is being done at a fast pace.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, is being rapidly deployed on major routes such as Delhi–Howrah and Delhi–Mumbai and is at an advanced stage. Kavach has been installed on 1,200 locomotives.

He also stated that about 7,000 coaches are being manufactured every year, while 3,500 general coaches have been added for the convenience of people.

During the event, the Union Minister felicitated 41 RPF personnel who were awarded the prestigious President’s Medals for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Medals for their courageous efforts in saving passengers' lives.

These awards reflect the exemplary service of the RPF in safeguarding the nation's railway network and are set to inspire other members of the force to continue their dedicated efforts with renewed vigour, he said.

Vaishnaw extended warm greetings to the RPF personnel on their Foundation Day and commended their unwavering dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and railway property.

The Minister appreciated the RPF’s remarkable service during the recent Mahakumbh, ensuring the security and safe and smooth travel of millions of devotees.

The Union Minister also took the ceremonial salute during the RPF parade, marking a significant display of discipline and commitment. The Minister appreciated the high standard of discipline, precision, and dedication displayed by the personnel during the parade.