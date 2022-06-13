13 cr for infrastructure upgradation of VIMSAR

Sambalpur: The Veer Suendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, will have 60 beds for radiotherapy department soon. The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 13 crore for its infrastructure upgradation, which is a life line for people of western Odisha, as said by Health Minister Naba Kishaore Das, recently. The government has already sanctioned funds for expansion of the department and VIMSAR will see many future plans for its complete expansion.

The minister also said that a cancer care centre at VIMSAR will also function soon, as the government has already earmarked Rs 34 crore for it. Director VIMSAR Lallit Meher said the capacity of the department will be increased to 60 beds shortly. People from neighbouring districts, Bargarh and Jharsuguda, will also get scope for getting better healthcare services.