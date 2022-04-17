14 People Arrested In Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence During Hanuman Jayanti

The Delhi Police have detained 14 persons on accusations of rioting, hours after communal confrontations erupted in Jahangirpuri, Northwest Delhi, after a Shobha Yatra organised to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.



Among all those who got arrested, one was the accused who openly fired. He was found in possession of a pistol that had been used in the commission of a crime. As per the police, they are continuing their investigation.

The fights during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri were dubbed a "plot" by Delhi BJP officials on Saturday, who requested an investigation into the role of "illegal immigrants" in the occurrence. According to Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari, the attack on the parade was "not a spontaneous act, but a conspiracy.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged for calmness, while BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed the incident should be considered as a terror attack.

While on Sunday morning, a little fire broke out inside Uphaar Cinema. At 4.46 a.m., the fire service got a call, and nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Within two hours, the fire and the hearth had been extinguished.