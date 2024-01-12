15 kilometers of new railway lines being laid every day in Rajasthan: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that at least 15 kilometers of new railway lines are being laid every day in the desert state.

“At least 400 kilometers of new railway lines are being laid in a year in Rajasthan, and around 15 kilometers of railway lines are being laid every day. In the coming time, all the projects of Amrit Station Scheme in Rajasthan will be completed within the stipulated time,” the Railway Minister said.

He said that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in 2023 and under the scheme work is going on to make more than 1300 railway stations across the country world class.

The central government had passed a railway budget of Rs 9500 crore for Rajasthan and under this, work is going on to make 83 railway stations of the state world class under Amrit Station Scheme.

“Out of which the work of about 25-30 railway stations has been completed,” the minister said.

He said that he inspected Jaipur Railway Station and gave instructions to the officials.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma proposed to include Sanganer Railway Station in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Bhajan Lal Sharma has also proposed to form a review committee of railways under the direction of the Chief Secretary.