16,347 teacher posts will be filled through Mega DSC soon: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh said that 16,347 teacher posts will be filled soon through mega DSC and a notification will be released soon.

Replying to a question by MLAs T Chandrasekhar, B Virupakshi, A Amarnath Reddy and R Matsyalingam in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Minister said that the teacher posts will be filled soon.

Replying to another question raised by MLAs Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapati Raju and others on lack of compound walls for schools in the State, the Minister replied that 21,854 schools have no compound walls in the State.

He said 30 schools in Vizianagaram constituency have no compound walls. The construction of compound walls will be taken up under MGNREGS and Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyathu scheme in a phased manner.

To another question raised by MLAs B Balaramakrishna and M Ugra Narasimha Reddy on number of agricultural power connections, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravikumar said that 21,11,424 agricultural power connections were present in the State and the department was going to sanction another 69,975 agricultural power connections.

Replying to a question raised by MLAs Dasari Sudha, T Chandrasekhar, B Virupatikshi and M Visweswara Raju, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha denied increase in atrocities on children and women and stated that the overall crime rate has gone down by 7.2 per cent compared to previous year.

She said that 16,809 cases were registered from June 2024 to January 2025. Referring to consumption of narcotics in the State, the Minister said that ganja cultivation has come down from 11,000 acres during previous year to 100 acres at present following various measures taken by the State government.

She said from June 2024 to January 31, 2025, 2,513 persons were arrested in narcotics cases. The Minister said a meeting of DGPs will be conducted in Visakhapatnam soon to curb the narcotics menace.