Live
- All party meet held to protect RDT NGO
- Special cell formed to expedite high-rise building approvals
- The role of math in solving global challenges
- IIIT-B hosts patent workshop to boost academic innovation
- Preparing students for real-world challenges through hands-on learning
- Promote horticulture to ensure double income to farmers: CM
- Reimagining engineering careers: Beyond IITs and IT jobs
- Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Officials told to resolve public issues at the earliest
- Mock drill conducted at Peda Jalaripeta
17 people killed in Amritsar hooch tragedy
Highlights
Chandigarh/Amritsar: At least 17 people died and six were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Majithia area of Punjab's Amritsar district,...
Chandigarh/Amritsar: At least 17 people died and six were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Majithia area of Punjab's Amritsar district, police said on Tuesday.
Police investigations revealed that methanol was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic intoxicant. Methanol is a light, colourless organic chemical compound often deliberately and illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, which is the normal consumable alcohol. Most of those who died were daily wage labourers, officials said.
Next Story