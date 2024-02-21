177 social media accounts on farmers’ protest ‘blocked’

New Delhi: The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers' protest, according to sources. The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act. "The orders have been issued to temporarily block 177 social media accounts and web links to maintain law and order on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the source said.

