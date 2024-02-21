  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

177 social media accounts on farmers’ protest ‘blocked’

177 social media accounts on farmers’ protest ‘blocked’
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers' protest,...

New Delhi: The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers' protest, according to sources. The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act. "The orders have been issued to temporarily block 177 social media accounts and web links to maintain law and order on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the source said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X