Live
- Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
- Beauty Myths Debunked: Fact vs. Fiction in Skincare and Beauty
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
Just In
1992 Ajmer rapes: VHP demands capital punishment
New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for six people who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the...
New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for six people who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the sensational 1992 Ajmer sex scandal, in which more than 100 girls were raped and blackmailed.
School and college-going girls aged between 11 and 20 years were victimised by a gang, whose members befriended them and shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them. There were a total of 18 accused in the case. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain welcomed the conviction of the accused but said they should be handed down capital punishment considering the gravity of the case. “The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes this historic decision in the Ajmer rape case and demands that considering the gravity of the crime, all the culprits should not just be imprisoned but sentenced to death,” he said in a statement.
The prosecution counsel in the case said a separate trial for these six people was conducted because the investigation against them was kept pending at the time of the filing of the first charge sheet. The victims studied in a famous private school in Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped. PTI PK PK