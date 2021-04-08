2-dose vaccination no guarantee against Covid

New Delhi/Lucknow: A successful doctor couple in their 60s, who live in the posh Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow, received both doses of Covid vaccine last month. Re-energised, they resumed practice at their clinic. But to their horror, both of them have now been found Covid positive. A family member said on condition of anonymity that even she and her kid are now Covid positive as she visited her parents in the last few days.



They are not alone as news emerged from Lucknow that at least 40 doctors of King George's Medical University (KGMU), including Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Vipin Puri, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, despite most of them taking both the doses of the vaccine.



Alarmingly, this is the second time since last August that Vice Chancellor Puri has been infected by the virus, indicating that re-infection is also happening. He was administered the second dose of vaccine on March 25. As India doubles down on vaccination, such reports are worrisome as they may desist people from going for the jab. Satish Kaul, HOD and Director, internal medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, said that the vaccine basically provides protection from the severity of the disease. "It saves us from getting chronically sick; it potentially saves us from ICU, ventilator and oxygen support and helps weaken the mechanism of the disease in human body," Kaul said. "Hence, vaccine beneficiaries are supposed to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated. Also, after taking the second dose, be extra cautious for at least two weeks and follow all precautionary measures," he advised.