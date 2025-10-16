2 UP cops suspended in fake encounter case

Live
Hathras
The Superintendent of Police has suspended two police officers in connection with an alleged fake encounter case, officials said.
After a case of attempted robbery at a trader’s house was registered in the Mursan area on October 9, two persons were arrested following an encounter in which one suspect suffered a bullet injury to his leg, they said on Tuesday.
However, the injured man’s family and several political parties alleged that the encounter was staged and demanded an impartial probe and strict action against the guilty officials.
The family members also met the SP at his office on Tuesday, following which the suspensions were ordered. Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Mamta Singh, the then Station House Officer of Mursan Police Station, and Mukesh Kumar, Inspector in charge of the Anti-Theft Team, have been suspended for negligence.