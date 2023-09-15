Live
20% poorest bearing the brunt of back-breaking inflation: Kharge
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of inflation and said the poorest 20 per cent of the population was bearing the brunt of the back-breaking inflation.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress president said, “By talking here and there, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji wants to divert the public's attention from 'looting by inflation'.
He said, “Due to the grand loot of the Modi government, the poorest 20 per cent people are bearing the brunt of the back-breaking inflation. The prices of food items are skyrocketing and the country has now realized that the only reason for their troubles is BJP,” the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.
He said that in the coming elections, the public will definitely take revenge for this loot by teaching a lesson to the BJP.
“On the issue of inflation - India will unite, India will win,” the Congress leader added.
He also shared graphics with the data from the Crisil research report and the August report of the CPI, to back his claims.