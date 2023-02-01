2023 Union Budget: What Has Lowered in Price, What Has Increased in Cost?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final complete Union Budget of the Modi government prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today.
The budget speech delivered by Ms. Sitharaman outlined the items that would experience a change in price, either becoming more affordable or more expensive.
Here is a rundown of the products that will either become cheaper or more expensive:
Products that will become pricier:
Gold and platinum articles
Silver articles
Copper scrap
Compounded rubber
Cigarettes
Products that will become more affordable:
Camera lenses for smartphones, laptops, and DSLRs
Parts of television panels
Lithium-ion batteries
Denatured ethyl alcohol
Acid-grade fluorspar
Domestic production of shrimp
Seeds utilized in diamond production
This year's Union Budget holds great significance as the nation prepares for the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The parliamentary budget session began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by the presentation of the 2022-23 Economic Survey. The preparation of the annual budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24) officially began on October 10