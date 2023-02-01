2023 Union Budget: What Has Lowered in Price, What Has Increased in Cost?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final complete Union Budget of the Modi government prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today.

The budget speech delivered by Ms. Sitharaman outlined the items that would experience a change in price, either becoming more affordable or more expensive.

Here is a rundown of the products that will either become cheaper or more expensive:

Products that will become pricier:

Gold and platinum articles

Silver articles

Copper scrap

Compounded rubber

Cigarettes





Products that will become more affordable:

Camera lenses for smartphones, laptops, and DSLRs

Parts of television panels

Lithium-ion batteries

Denatured ethyl alcohol

Acid-grade fluorspar

Domestic production of shrimp

Seeds utilized in diamond production

This year's Union Budget holds great significance as the nation prepares for the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The parliamentary budget session began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by the presentation of the 2022-23 Economic Survey. The preparation of the annual budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24) officially began on October 10



