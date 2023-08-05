Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Just In
22 of 148 operational airports making profit
Only 22 airports out of 148 airports in the country are making profits and despite being on a growth path for the last two decades, the Civil Aviation sector in India has not been able to reap full benefits and demographic dividends, according to a Parliamentary panel.
New Delhi: Only 22 airports out of 148 airports in the country are making profits and despite being on a growth path for the last two decades, the Civil Aviation sector in India has not been able to reap full benefits and demographic dividends, according to a Parliamentary panel.
The panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar has noted that the number of operational airports in the country is very low for a country of India's size. "Though the civil aviation sector in India has been on a growth path for the last two decades, it has not been able to reap the full benefits of the growth in Indian economy and demographic dividends, which is evident from the fact that in all, India has 148 operational airports which is very low for a country of our size," the panel said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Friday.