2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

New Delhi: A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

It said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 3:36 pm was near Burari, 20 kilometres north of Delhi. There were no immediate reports of any damage

