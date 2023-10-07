Live
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and OnePlus Mobiles
- Impressive & Cheerful Trailer Of 'Prema Vimanam'... Streaming On ZEE5 From October 13th
- Wrestling match at LB Stadium in Hyderabad turns violent
- BRS Manifesto will silence opposition parties: Harish Rao
- Director SS Rajamouli Unveiled First Look of Roshan Kanakala, Ravikanth Parepu’s GenZ Love Story Titled “Bubblegum”
- Daily Forex Rates (07-10-2023)
- Weekly Market Review
- MAD is a hilarious film best enjoyed amidst a large, enthusiastic audience: Naga Vamsi
- Gujarat govt allocates Rs 37.80 crore for village-level shrine development
- Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests wanted criminal in Gwalior
Just In
26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official
Highlights
Twenty-six students from Meghalaya stranded in flash flood-hit Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and they are on their way to Shillong, an official said on Saturday.
Shillong : Twenty-six students from Meghalaya stranded in flash flood-hit Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and they are on their way to Shillong, an official said on Saturday.
These 26 students left Majitar in Sikkim in five vehicles and they reached Siliguri in West Bengal around Friday midnight, the official involved in the rescue operation told PTI.
"A bus was then arranged for their transport from Siliguri to Shillong on Friday night itself," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS