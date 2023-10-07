26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official

Shillong : Twenty-six students from Meghalaya stranded in flash flood-hit Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and they are on their way to Shillong, an official said on Saturday.

These 26 students left Majitar in Sikkim in five vehicles and they reached Siliguri in West Bengal around Friday midnight, the official involved in the rescue operation told PTI.

"A bus was then arranged for their transport from Siliguri to Shillong on Friday night itself," he said.