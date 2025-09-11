Live
2.85 lakh Subhadra beneficiaries will be re-verified
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to conduct a field-level inquiry into the eligibility of around 2.85 lakh beneficiaries who were excluded from receiving the third instalment of Subhadra scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said on Wednesday. Parida, who is also in-charge of the Women and Child Development department, reviewed the BJP government’s flagship women’s welfare programme.
Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 last year, is designed to provide Rs 50,000 to all eligible women aged 21 to 60 years over a period of five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each. So far, three instalments have been given to over 1 crore women under the scheme.