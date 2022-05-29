  • Menu
286 kg ganja seized, 1 arrested

Rayagada: On getting a tip-off, the Padmapur police station in-charge Susant Kumar Taudia, under SP's instructions and supervision of DSP Rasmi Ranjan Senapati, and a team conducted a raid at Dumuliapadar and seized a pick-up van with 276 kg ganja.

The vehicle was carrying the contraband from Gajapati interiors to Rayagada. The police arrested Prasant Majhi of Kutingapadar village. The contraband was weighed in the presence of Padmapur additional

tahsildar Prana Krishna Panigrahi.

