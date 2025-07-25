3 cops suspended for inaction against liquor smuggler in UP

Live
Ballia: Three police officials, including an outpost in-charge, have been suspended for failing to take action against a liquor smuggler, officials said on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told PTI that Korantadih police recently detained two liquor smugglers. The two were caught while they were travelling on a motorcycle with six sacks of English liquor.
Police sent only one smuggler to jail and released the other. They also did not seize the motorcycle, Singh said.
After learning about this, the SP ordered an investigation into the matter, leading to the suspension of Ganesh Pandey, in-charge of Korantadih police outpost under Narhi police station area, Head Constable Danpat Ram and Constable Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, the officials said.
In another incident, The bodies of a young man and woman believed to be in a romantic relationship were found hanging from trees in a village in the Khairighat police station area, police said on Thursday.
Local residents found the bodies of Pramukh (21) and Anjali (19), residents of Bansgarhi, and informed the police on Wednesday afternoon, said Suraj Singh Rana, SHO of Khairighat police station.
According to the villagers, the deceased were in a romantic relationship against the wishes of their families. Police are investigating the matter.