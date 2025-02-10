3 Indian players visit Puri temple

Bhubaneswar: A day before the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, three Indian cricketers – Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel – on Saturday visited the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

The three players visited the Jagannath temple early in the morning and sought the blessings of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

The players were escorted by security personnel and facilitated smooth ‘darshan’ of the deities, police said. “The ‘darshan’ was very good,” Washington Sundar said.