3 Indian players visit Puri temple

Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
People trust PM Modi's leadership: Kishan
Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
First GBS death in Telangana?
Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
FPIs offload Rs 7,300 cr worth equities in Feb
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: A day before the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, three Indian cricketers – Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel – on Saturday visited the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.
The three players visited the Jagannath temple early in the morning and sought the blessings of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.
The players were escorted by security personnel and facilitated smooth ‘darshan’ of the deities, police said. “The ‘darshan’ was very good,” Washington Sundar said.
