3 Karnataka Deputy CMs among 75 told to self-isolate

Bengaluru: The Covid-19 positive results of some top leaders in Karnataka have sent the state into a tizzy with fears of several government employees contracting the infection. A rigourous testing is being conducted since chief minister BS Yediyurappa was found to be positive.

As many as six workers of BSY have already found infected, while 75 of his primary contacts have been identified, tested and asked to home isolate till all the results are out. These include the CM's family, close friends, house-keepers, security personnel and drivers.

The six staffers who have been found infected were among the first batch of 30 workers who were tested. Test results of another 45 odd staffers are awaited.

Yediyurappa had met with the three deputy CMs, the governor, seven ministers from his cabinet as well as 10 MLAs in the last one week. He had also interacted with 10 senior officers, and had greeted the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on taking charge of his post.

All of them have been asked to go for self-isolation Former ISRO scientist K Kasturirangan was another dignitary the CM met in order to congratulate him for his contribution towards the new National Education Policy (NEP) that he helped draft.