Live
- Man dies of 'delay' in angioplasty at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
- NHAI to roll out automatic tolling with high speed cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru, GST roads
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
- Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details
3 minors held for sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy
Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy after luring him to a secluded rooftop area, police said on...
Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy after luring him to a secluded rooftop area, police said on Wednesday.
The incident came to light on November 4 when the child’s relative approached the police, alleging that the boy had been sexually assaulted by three minors, police added.
According to the complaint, the three minors, one aged 13 and the others aged 16, lured the boy to a secluded rooftop area and sexually assaulted him. They allegedly threatened the child with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.
A case was registered under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Valsan said.
Based on information from the victim and with the help of informers, the team identified and traced the suspects to the Bapa Nagar area.
All three minors were detained on the same day the case was registered, and were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings, police said.
Further investigation is underway, and counselling has been arranged for the boy with the assistance of child welfare authorities, the DCP added.