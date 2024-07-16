Live
3 tourists killed in road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal
Srinagar: Three tourists were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Officials said that three tourists including two women were killed while a child sustained critical injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal.
A taxi carrying tourists to zero point on the Zojila Pass from Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Panimatha, located between Bajri Nallah and Captain Morh.
“There were four passengers on board. The driver had a miraculous escape while two women and a man died on the spot. A child has been shifted to hospital in critical condition," officials said.
“Identities of these tourists are being ascertained,” they added.