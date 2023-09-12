Live
Just In
3 tribals shot dead in Manipur
Highlights
Imphal: At least three tribal people were shot dead by militants in Manipur’s Kangpopki district on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials in the state capital said the armed extremists stormed villages between the Ireng and Karam areas along the bordering regions of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts and shot dead the three villagers on the spot.
The rebels came into the tribal dominated villages in a vehicle early in the morning and left before the security forces arrived.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
On September 8 and 9, three people were killed in clashes with security forces and cross-fire between militants in Pallel, Tengnoupal district.
