Water dispute causes problems to Telugu people, says Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the potential suffering of the Telugu people due to ongoing conflicts over water resources between the two Telugu states. Speaking informally at the Telugu Desam Party's central office, NTR Bhavan, he reiterated the importance of ensuring the prosperity of both states through effective utilisation of surplus water.

Naidu cited the Pattiseema project as a prime example of successful water provision to the Rayalaseema region, highlighting its positive impact on the horticulture sector. He expressed frustration towards those engaging in what he termed 'selfish politics' concerning the Rayalaseema Lift project, which was halted in 2020 before its completion.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to prioritising its interests, Naidu insisted there would be no compromise on water-related issues.