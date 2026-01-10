Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timings and Traditions Explained

As the year begins, millions across India look forward to Makar Sankranti, a festival that signals the end of winter and the arrival of longer, brighter days. Celebrated across regions in different forms—such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Lohri in North India—this festival is rooted in the movement of the Sun rather than the lunar calendar.

For 2026, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, as this is the day when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn). Since the festival depends on the Sun’s zodiac transition, its date can sometimes shift between January 14 and 15, but this year it clearly aligns with the 14th.

The most auspicious time to perform rituals, known as Punya Kala, will be from 3:13 PM to 6:18 PM, while the highly sacred Maha Punya Kala will last from 3:13 PM to 5:04 PM. These windows are believed to be ideal for prayers, charity, and spiritual activities.

Makar Sankranti also marks the beginning of Uttarayan, a six-month period when the Sun moves northward. In Hindu tradition, this phase is associated with positivity, growth, and renewal. The festival is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and symbolizes gratitude for warmth, life, and agricultural abundance.

The day typically starts with an early morning bath, which many believe helps purify the body and mind. People who cannot visit sacred rivers often add a few drops of holy water to their bath at home. This is followed by prayers, offerings, and acts of charity, especially donating food, clothes, and sesame-based items.

Across India, Makar Sankranti is also a celebration of harvest and togetherness. From flying kites in Gujarat to preparing sweet dishes made of jaggery and sesame, the festival brings families and communities together to welcome a new phase of the year with hope and joy.