30% shortage of docs: Saurabh; LG flayed for inaction

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said there is a shortage of nearly 30 per cent of doctors and specialists at many hospitals, but no efforts have been made to fill these critical vacancies despite repeated requests to the lieutenant governor.

He said excuses such as the unavailability of the CM and the lack of an NCCSA meeting, are being cited by the LG's office to delay appointment for these positions. Bharadwaj's statement came during a press meet here where he also discussed the series of measures taken by the Delhi government to combat the spread of dengue. "We have requested that warnings and awareness announcements be made across all metro stations, bus stations and other public transport hubs to inform people about dengue prevention," the minister said. Emphasising that it is very important that all government hospitals in the city are fully equipped to handle dengue cases, Bhardwaj said he directed several actions to the health secretary but was unsure if those steps have been implemented.

"I have directed the Health Secretary to visit one government hospital each day to check that all necessary dengue-related equipment is available. However, I'm uncertain if these visits have commenced. If not, I will personally visit the hospitals and ensure compliance," the AAP minister said.

The Minister further said that he had held a meeting with the health secretary and other officials on Friday, where he pointed out that his previous directions have still not been implemented. "I have urged schools to instruct students to wear full-sleeve clothing as a protective measure against mosquito bites. We have asked all schools to ensure that students wear full sleeves, but I am not sure whether this directive is being effectively followed," he added. "I have also directed that the police transport department be informed about breeding sites and have asked that the district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate also take up enforcement work," the minister said.