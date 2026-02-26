India Hits Back At Pakistan, OIC At UNHRC Over Kashmir Remarks

India strongly countered Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), dismissing their remarks on Jammu and Kashmir as baseless propaganda.

During the high-level segment of the 55th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, India’s First Secretary Anupama Singh exercised the country’s right of reply after Pakistan and the OIC referred to Kashmir in their statements.

Rejecting the allegations outright, Singh said India was compelled to respond to what she described as misleading assertions. She accused the OIC of echoing Pakistan’s narrative and allowing itself to become a platform for Islamabad’s political agenda.

Singh asserted that Pakistan’s claims were disconnected from realities on the ground and said the only outstanding issue was Pakistan’s continued occupation of Indian territory. She called upon Islamabad to vacate areas under its control.

Highlighting developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh pointed to high voter participation in recent general and assembly elections as evidence that residents had rejected terrorism and violence. She said the record turnout reflected public support for peace and democratic processes.

In a sharp remark, she referred to the Chenab Rail Bridge — inaugurated last year and described as the world’s highest railway bridge — saying that if such infrastructure projects were being dismissed as fake, then Pakistan must be living in “La La Land.”

She further suggested that Pakistan’s scepticism could stem from the scale of development expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the Union Territory’s developmental budget exceeds the recent bailout package Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India’s response underscored its position that progress and democratic participation in Jammu and Kashmir contradict the narrative presented by Pakistan at international forums.