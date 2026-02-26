Supreme Court Slams NCERT Over Judiciary Chapter; Centre Apologises, Accountability Sought

The Centre on Thursday tendered an apology before the Supreme Court over a controversial chapter on judicial corruption included in a Class 8 NCERT Social Sciences textbook. The court, however, signalled strong action, warning that accountability would be fixed and contempt proceedings could follow.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant termed the issue serious, stating that as head of the judiciary, ensuring accountability was his responsibility. He made it clear that the proceedings would not be closed until responsibility was determined. “We want to know who the people behind this are,” he remarked, adding that “heads must roll.”

The controversy intensified after the Chief Justice criticised the content a day earlier, calling it an attempt that could damage the integrity of the judiciary. He cautioned that the Supreme Court would not allow any effort to defame or weaken public faith in the judicial system.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice expressed concern about the broader implications of teaching students and educators that the judiciary is corrupt. He questioned the message such content would send to teachers, parents and young learners.

The bench also noted that although the government claimed the publication had been withdrawn, copies were still widely accessible, including in digital form. The Chief Justice observed that the material continued to circulate in markets and on social media, and directed that all copies containing the disputed chapter be immediately seized.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the government had acted promptly once the issue came to light. He assured the bench that the two individuals associated with drafting the chapter would not be engaged in any work for the ministry in the future. He emphasised that the Centre was not taking an adversarial position in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that the PDF version of the chapter had already spread extensively online, suggesting that digital circulation may have outpaced physical distribution.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that excerpts remained available in the digital domain and said it was for the government to initiate appropriate takedown measures. He also noted that the chapter appeared to disproportionately highlight corruption and pendency in courts, without adequately addressing aspects such as legal aid and access to justice.

The bench questioned NCERT’s administrative response, remarking that instead of reviewing what it described as “reckless, irresponsible and contemptuous” material, the council’s director had defended the chapter.

The court further observed that the episode seemed to reflect a deliberate attempt to undermine the authority and dignity of the judiciary. It warned that unchecked dissemination of such content could erode public confidence in the institution, particularly among students.