Woman, Three Young Daughters Found Dead In North Delhi Home; Husband Missing

A shocking incident came to light in North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, where a woman and her three young daughters were found dead inside their residence, while the husband remains untraceable.

The crime occurred late Tuesday night in the Chandan Park locality and was discovered the following morning after a neighbour raised an alarm.

According to police, a local resident heard children screaming and grew suspicious. On checking the house, she noticed blood seeping out from beneath the door. Alarmed by the sight, she immediately contacted the police.

A team from the Samaypur Badli police station reached the spot and forced entry into the house. Inside, officers found the bodies of four family members lying in different parts of the room.

The deceased woman was identified as Anita. Her three daughters — aged seven, five and three — were also found dead. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Crime scene and forensic teams were called in to gather evidence and examine the premises thoroughly.

Police said the woman’s husband has been missing since the night of the incident, and his absence has raised suspicion. Multiple teams have been formed to trace him, with raids conducted at various locations and checkpoints set up across the area. Authorities are also questioning relatives and acquaintances as part of the investigation.

All four bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said further clarity on the exact cause and sequence of events will emerge once the reports are received.

The incident has left residents of the locality in shock, as investigators continue their search for the missing husband and work to determine the motive behind the killings.