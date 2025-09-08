  • Menu
31 trapped cattle rescued

31 trapped cattle rescued
Bhubaneswar: Personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday rescued at least 31 cattle trapped near Kathajodi river, following a rise in its water level, officials said. The cattle were grazing near Kaliapatna area when the water level of the river swelled due to release of water from the Hirakud dam.

The animals were left stranded for hours before two teams of the Fire Services department carried out a rescue operation. The water level of the river is expected to rise further with more discharge from the dam onSunday.

