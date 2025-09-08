Live
- Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees
- Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
- Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives
- Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta
- 31 trapped cattle rescued
- 5 minors detained for killing 12-yr-old boy
- Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup
- Guv felicitates tribal girl who cracked NEET
- iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: Personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday rescued at least 31 cattle trapped near Kathajodi river, following a rise...
Bhubaneswar: Personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday rescued at least 31 cattle trapped near Kathajodi river, following a rise in its water level, officials said. The cattle were grazing near Kaliapatna area when the water level of the river swelled due to release of water from the Hirakud dam.
The animals were left stranded for hours before two teams of the Fire Services department carried out a rescue operation. The water level of the river is expected to rise further with more discharge from the dam onSunday.
