335-year-old inscription unveils Srikakulam’s earliest name

Berhampur: As Srikakulam district celebrates its 75th year of formation, history has gifted it a jewel from the past. The gift is the first known epigraphical evidence of its very name. In a remarkable discovery, an ancient Odia-language inscription, etched 335 years ago, reveals that the town was once proudly known as “Sikakoli Gada” — the Fort of Srikakulam.

The find was made by independent epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari of Paralakhemundi, whose meticulous scholarship has so far unlocked the secrets of nearly 200 inscriptions across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

On August 10, while exploring the sacred precincts of Sri Uma Lakshmisvara Swami temple in Gujarathipeta, Bishnu examined the stone pillars of the temple’s Brusabha Mandapa. He fully deciphered a 65-line inscription dating back to April 1690 CE, an era when dynasties rose and fell, yet faith stood firm.

“This discovery shows that the name ‘Srikakulam’ was already in use more than three centuries ago,” Bishnu said, affirming it as the earliest clear epigraphical record of the name.

The inscription not only immortalises the town’s ancient identity but also narrates a decisive moment in regional history. It records how Maharaja Pratapa Bishwambhara Deva of Suryavamshi Sankara dynasty of Nandapuram triumphed over the Muslim rulers of Chicacole, forging a historic accord with the Qutb Shahi authorities. Under this agreement, the revenues from three villages, Nandigram, Bontalakoduru and Narasannapeta mutha, along with donations of gold and cattle, were dedicated to Sri Uma Lakshmisvara Swami temple to sustain its ritual services.

The beautifully composed verses conclude with Sanskrit shlokas, blending political history with spiritual devotion. Notably, the first 20 lines of this inscription had earlier found mention in the INTACH publication Relics of Kalinga in South India by Deepak Kumar Nayak, to which Bishnu contributed. This latest reading, which is a complete 65-line professional estampage, now firmly links modern Srikakulam to its proud Kalinga heritage.

Local MLA Gondu Shankar hailed the discovery, assuring that the government would extend full support to such historical research.

Bishnu, meanwhile, continued his journey through North Andhra’s past, visiting Sri Kurmanatha temple to study its still-undeciphered inscriptions.

Accompanying him in this heritage mission were Aravind Singh (popularly known as the “Srikakulam Weather Man”), Jaggu Bai and Chakravarti Rao, who assisted in the painstaking process of preparing the estampage.

Historians believe this revelation could reshape the historical narrative of North Andhra, reaffirming its deep-rooted ties to the ancient civilisation of Kalinga and rekindling pride in a name that has endured across centuries.