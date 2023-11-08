  • Menu
34% of Bihar families live on `200 or less a day!

Patna: More than a third of families in Bihar are making do with an income of Rs 200 or less a day, while the number of SC-ST families living on...

Patna: More than a third of families in Bihar are making do with an income of Rs 200 or less a day, while the number of SC-ST families living on similar earnings is nearly 43 per cent, according to the Caste Survey report tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Based on the survey findings, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced his intent to raise quotas for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, saying a legislation to this effect is likely to be brought in the ongoing Assembly session. The report and Kumar's announcement came months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

