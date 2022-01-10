4 Supreme court judges test Covid positive

New Delhi: At least four judges of the Supreme Court have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday. More than 150 staff members are also either positive or under quarantine.

The positivity rate in the court stands at 12.5 per cent as out of a total workforce of 32 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, four are infected. Two of the judges had tested positive on Thursday.

According to Supreme Court sources, a judge who had fever had attended a farewell party of Justice R Subhash Reddy on Tuesday.

His Covid result came positive after that. On Thursday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and four other senior judges held a meeting on the ongoing pandemic situation.