40 crore pilgrims expected to attend 2025 Maha Kumbh

Some 40 crore pilgrims are set to attend the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj , compared to the 25 crore footfall in 2019.

The 2013 Maha Kumbh was spread over an area of 1,600 hectares which increased to 3,200 hectares in 2019.

The 2025 congregation will be spread over 5,000 hectares.

Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand, told reporters: “Maha Kumbh will be divided into 25 sectors, with a police station in each sector. And there will be more than 100 police outposts."

In comparison to this, the 2019 was spread in 20 sectors.

Likewise, the number of pontoon bridges too will be more in 2025. In 2019, authorities had made 22 pontoon bridges across the rivers Ganga and Yamuna whereas in 2025, the number will increase to 27, said Anand.

Each of the 25 sectors of the vast mela area will have one fire station each.

The official further informed that the devotees coming to Maha Kumbh will have a stretch of 10 km to bathe during the 44-day mela.

There will also be several parking lots across the city and near the mela area.

“Arrangements will be made near the mela area and also in outskirts of the city, to accommodate around four lakhs vehicles in a day," said the official.

Likewise, there will be multiple entry and exits for the vast mela area.

“There will be theme-based gates for different sectors and areas of the mela so that if anyone wants to meet their relative or someone else, he or she can inform about their whereabouts on the basis of the theme of the respective gate."

Maha Kumbh 2025 will start from Paush Purnima (January 13) after which Makar Sankranti will be on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The three Shahi Snan (royal bathing days) by the 13 Akharas of the country will take place on January 14 (Makar

Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami).