42-target set for Bengal BJP

Krishnanagar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.

Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi, on the last of his two-day visit to the state, outlined an ambitious target for the BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, emphasising on the direct correlation between West Bengal's progress and that of the nation.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had bagged 18 seats in the

state. Modi rallied supporters to "ensure the proliferation of the lotus", the electoral symbol of the BJP, in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state.