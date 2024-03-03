Live
- Make pulse polio a grand success
- Soyam Baburao express displeasure over denial of ticket in first list, pins hope on second list
- BJP Rectifies Candidate List For Assam Lok Sabha Elections: Key Updates And Corrections
- Tragic House Collapse Claims Lives Of Mother And Three Daughters Amidst Heavy Rains In Jammu and Kashmir
- Work hard to bring TDP-JSP to power: TDP chief to cadre
- Yogi Adityanath-Led BJP Government In Uttar Pradesh Set To Expand Cabinet Amid Recent Electoral Victories
- Chandrababu to meet TDP candidates in Palnadu district today
- BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Leader For Allegedly Mishandling National Anthem At Kerala Rally
- BJP will have to pick Reddy nominee if it goes solo
- TDP-Jana Sena alliance unstoppable, declares Naidu
Just In
42-target set for Bengal BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.
Krishnanagar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.
Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi, on the last of his two-day visit to the state, outlined an ambitious target for the BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, emphasising on the direct correlation between West Bengal's progress and that of the nation.
In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had bagged 18 seats in the
state. Modi rallied supporters to "ensure the proliferation of the lotus", the electoral symbol of the BJP, in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state.