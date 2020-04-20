5 new Coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka, BBMP declares 19 Containment Zones in Bengaluru
Karnataka records five new Coronavirus positive cases from April 19th (Sunday) 5 pm to April 20th (Monday) noon and the total number of cases reached to 395 including 16 deaths and 111 discharges across the state.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner has declared 19 areas as Containment Zones in Bengaluru city to prevent the spread of infection in the community.
South Zone, ward number: 177, 171, 179, 134, 124, 166, 118. East Zone: 62, 78, 59, and 18. West Zone: 107, 139, 135, RR Nagar: 160, Mahadevpura: 54, 25, and Bommanahalli: 192.
