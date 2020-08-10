50 per cent drop in deaths of security men in Jammu & Kashmir in 2020 

Srinagar: There has been a 50 per cent decline in incidents of security forces killed in Jammu & Kashmir during operations this year so far compared to last year's corresponding period, data has revealed.

As per the data compiled by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, a total of 36 security personnel were killed this year between January and July while the number was 76 last year during the same period. However, the data said, injuries to security forces have increased this year.

A total of 138 security force personnel were injured this year so far compared to last year's 107 cases during January to July, the data says, adding the number was more than 3,300 during the Burhan Wani incident in 2016.

More than 3,300 security personnel from Jammu & Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces were injured while maintaining law and order in the valley in over 1,000 violent incidents in Kashmir since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, the J&K Police said.

Speaking on the trend, Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that casualties of security forces during operations have been very low this year compared to previous years following strategic action against active anti-national groups and banning of several organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami by the Centre.

The officer said that 504 separatists have been freed after signing a 'Good Behaviour Bond' and they will be caught soon if they violate law and order and instigate youths to get involved in stone pelting and other anti-government activities. A total of 104 people of Jamaat and Hurriyat were booked last year and 13 this year under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), said the DGP, adding that "top separatist leaders like Ashraf Sehrai and Amir Hamza were arrested when we came to know that they are expected to succeed Syed Ali Shah Geelani as Chairman of the hardline faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference."