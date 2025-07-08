5.42 lakh bogus ration cards rejected: Patra

Dhenkanal: As many as 5.42 lakh bogus ration cards and 1.02 lakh ration cards of ineligible beneficiaries have been rejected by the State government while 6 lakh new eligible beneficiaries have been included in the list. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra at Old Zilla Parishad Hall while distributing the ration cards. The government has decided to include 15 lakh more beneficiaries in the list in future, he said.

Addressing a gathering at Ration Card Mela organised by Dhenkanal Municipality, Patra said e-KYC is mandatory for receiving ration cards and a window period of three months has been given failing which the beneficiaries will be deprived of the benefits.

The ration card can be used not only for getting rice or other ration items but also for receiving benefits under different government schemes, he said. Patra distributed ration cards to 43 beneficiaries. Dhenkanal Municipality Chairperson Jayanti Patra, Vice Chairperson Prakash Chandra Kunar, Dhenkanal MP representative Rudra Narayan Tripathy and department officers were present.