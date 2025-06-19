5.72 crore people screened for Sickle Cell Disease: Centre

With the screening of 5.72 crore people, India is stepping closer to a sickle cell-free future, said the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday on Sickle Cell Day.

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 to raise awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic blood disorder.

Sickle Cell Disease is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy.

The genetic blood disorder affects the entire life of the patient, as it leads to various severe health complications.

"This World Sickle Cell Day, India is stepping closer to a sickle cell-free future!" the Ministry said in a post on the social media platform X.

The disease is particularly prevalent in India, especially among the tribal population, though it also affects non-tribals.

As per the government data, India has the largest tribal population density globally, with 8.6 per cent of the population, or 67.8 million people, identified as tribal according to the 2011 Census.

To address the burden, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 2023. The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem in India before 2047.

The Ministry noted that "as of June 3, 2025, a total of 5.72 crore people have been screened for Sickle Cell Disease, achieving over 75 per cent of the three-year target".

Notably, more than 2.65 crore screenings were conducted in just one year since April 2024.

States have issued 2.50 crore sickle cell status cards, helping to identify 1.98 lakh diseased patients and 14 lakh individuals with the sickle cell trait. All diagnosed patients are currently receiving appropriate treatment, the Ministry said.

Union Minister of Health J.P. Nadda stated that the Sickle Cell Day raises awareness about the challenges faced by those living with the debilitating genetic disease.

"This day offers a platform to educate communities, promote early diagnosis, and support ongoing research," he added on X, while stressing the need to break stigma and offer care to those affected.

Further, the Ministry informed that frequent fever to recurring pain, swelling, or poor growth in children may be symptoms of complications in sickle cell anaemia.

Other common symptoms include frequent infections, recurring episodes of jaundice, repeated pain in any parts of the body, swelling in hands, feet or joints, poor growth or weight gain, breathlessness or difficulty in breathing, enlarged spleen, blood in urine, sores or ulcers in the leg.

"Don’t delay, consult a doctor immediately. Early action can make all the difference," the Ministry added on X.