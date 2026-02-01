Budget 2026-27 unveils Customs reforms for ease of business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday, announced that the government will roll out a Customs Integrated System (CIS) in two years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all customs processes.

The Finance Minister also said that the utilisation of non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner, with the objective of scanning every container across all the major ports.

She further said that approvals required for cargo clearance from various government agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single and interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. She said that processes involved in the clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal and wildlife products, accounting for around 70 per cent of interdicted cargo, will be operationalised on this system by April 2026.

The Union Minister further said that for goods not having any compliance requirement, clearance will be done by Customs immediately after online registration is completed by the importer, subject to the payment of duty.

She also announced various measures to support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value of marine resources beyond the territorial waters. These measures include making free of duty, the fish caught by an Indian fishing vessel in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the High Seas, while the landing of such fish on foreign ports will be treated as an export of goods.

She also said that safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit, and transhipment.

The Finance Minister further announced a complete removal of the current value cap of Rs 10 lakh per consignment on courier exports to support the aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans, and start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce. In addition, handling of rejected and returned consignments will be improved with the effective use of technology for identifying such consignments, she added.

The Finance Minister further said that there are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by paying all their dues, but they get deterred due to the negative connotation associated with the penalty. They will now be able to close cases by paying an additional amount in lieu of penalty, she added.