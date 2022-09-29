6 airbags for cars not now

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to extend the implementation of a proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars to October 1, 2023, in the wake of "global supply chain constraints".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said: "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority."

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.