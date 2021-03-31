6 States account for 78% of fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 cases and Karnataka with 2,792 cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases, it said. India's total active cases has reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.