7 Bangladeshis staying illegally in Delhi held

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, who intended to use India as a transit route to reach Europe through “dunki” route, have been apprehended for allegedly residing illegally in the capital, police on Friday said.

The accused have been identified as Sohag (40), Md Shaed Ullah Kawhar Bhuyan (46), Md Sajib Hassan (28), Liton Molik (37), Md Mizanpur Rahman (33), Md Jakaria (37) and Biswajit Chandra Barman (42), all residents of Bangladesh, they said.

“Many Bangladeshi nationals enter India citing difficulties in securing visas for European countries due to lack of several embassies in Bangladesh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer, Sachin Sharma.

“From there, a growing number attempt to reach European countries through irregular migration routes, commonly referred to as the ‘dunki’ route, in search of better livelihood opportunities and economic stability,” he added.

The police conducted the operation near Kali Mata Mandir on main Rohtak road in Peeragarhi Camp area, where the accused were allegedly attempting to take up unauthorised residence. “During questioning, all seven failed to produce valid documents.

On verification, it was found that their permits had expired. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has initiated deportation proceedings,” the DCP said.

Earlier, another Bangladeshi national Md Afzal was arrested in Sultan Puri during a similar verification drive.

His interrogation led the police to the Peeragarhi group, he added. The officer said the Foreigner Cell has scanned around 1,500 individuals this year and previously arrested four others for similar violations in outer Delhi.