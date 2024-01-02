Live
70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengal
A total of 70 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal till Monday, as per figure compiled by different sources of health department.
A death of a senior citizen with comorbidities who was detected positive has also been reported in the state.
During the last 24 hours, 13 fresh cases have been reported from different pockets of the state.
However, the state health department said that there is a possibility that cases may increase in the coming few days because of the massive gatherings at particular places on the occasions of Christmas and the New Year as no Covid protocol was followed at these gatherings.
However, no new sub-variant JN.1 case has been reported from anywhere in the state.
“A larger public awareness is required. In the last three years, the common people have become aware of what guidelines need to be followed. But still a large section of the people are neglecting it,” said a senior health department official.
The Association of Health Service Doctors have also stressed that there should be increasing tests in the current session and there should not be any attempt to suppress the actual figures of fresh and active cases.