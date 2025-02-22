71st Senior National Kabaddi championship commences

Cuttack: The 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2025, organised by Odisha Kabaddi Association and held in collaboration with Youth and Sports department of Odisha government, was inaugurated by Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab. Cuttack Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal, Amateur Kabaddi Federation Secretary Indrajit Pransingh Thakur, Pro Kabaddi League Commissioner Anupam Goswami, Odisha Olympic Association Secretary Abhijit Paul, Odisha Kabaddi Association President Sarat Kumar Sahoo, Secretary Ajay Kumar Behera and film actor Sritam Das joined as guests of honour.

Goswamisaid under the leadership of Sahoo, Odisha is now at the forefront of organising Kabaddi tournaments. Biswal said Odisha has already organised many sports events successfully.

Sritam Das said, “We have made history everywhere and will continue to do so.” Mahtab said, “We can witness participation of more than 700 athletes and players of national and international levels.”

Mahtab and captains of the 33 participating teams unveiled the trophy.Special award was given to the chief sponsor and Ruchi Director Sangita Sahoo. Eighty artistes of Fate Fighters group performed a dance on the theme”Aama Asmita Aama Garba”. Malkhamba, Gotipua, Sambalpuri, Ranpa Medha and Naga Nacha were also performed showcasing Odisha’s tradition of 13 festivals in 12 months. One of the attractions of the evening was Junior Big B Shashikant Pedwal, who is Amitabh Bachchanlookalike. He entertained the audience by hosting KBC with Aravinda Sahoo.