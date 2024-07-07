76 roads shut, 69 water supply schemes disrupted in Himachal due to landslides, rainfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 76 roads have been closed and 69 water supply schemes hampered due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, 34 electricity supply schemes have also been disrupted due to the current weather conditions. The IMD has predicted that there will be a reduction in the rainfall July 8 onwards. Previously on July 4, due to the heavy onset of monsoon in the state, 115 roads were closed and 212 electricity schemes were disrupted.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported that these closures and disruptions have been reported since June 27. Additionally, in a statement Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Government also provided an update on the situation. "Monsoon has approached the state. So far, 115 roads have been closed due to heavy rain, and 212 electricity transformers have been affected, which has hampered the electricity supply. Additionally, 17 water supply schemes have also been disrupted," he said.

Sharma also emphasized that the government has taken proactive measures to work on the situation. He said "We have prepared and pre-positioned men, material and machinery at various situations. We are making efforts to clear the roads as quickly as possible." Sharma also urged tourists to exercise caution and adhere to the local advisories issued. "I would appeal to all the visiting tourists to follow the advisories of the district administration and avoid visiting the rivers and streams. Even during summers, over 30 people had died due to drowning in the state.

Reflecting on last year's weather conditions, he highlighted the government's readiness and said "Last year, there was 400% extra rainfall in the state but due to the pre-positioning of men, material and machinery, we were able to save lives. The IMD has forecasted normal monsoon this year and we hope not to face any extreme conditions. However, the state government is ready for any eventuality.